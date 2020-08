The North Face & Brain Dead Partner For Fall 2020 Limited-Edition Collection

Following up on the psychedelic “Expedition of The Mind” capsule collection, The North Face announced Friday (Aug.21) its new Fall 2020 collection in collaboration with Brain Dead. The new line consists of climb-inspired silhouettes and functional details aiming to “encourage expanding levels of consciousness and stamping out reality through exploration,” the company said in a statement.

