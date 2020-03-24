The North Face Brings Back Another Classic, The 1994 Retro Mountain Light Jacket

The world is currently on lockdown, but that doesn’t mean can’t keep your drip up. The North Face brought back one of its classic staples with a bit of a new twist.

The iconic brand announced the return of the 1994 Retro Mountain Light Jacket. When it was first released, the Mountain Light Jacket was built for light, fast mountain ascents without sacrificing durability. The jacket returns this year, but this time, it will feature The North Face’s new breathable-waterproof technology, FUTURELIGHT.

The Retro Mountain Light Jacket was first introduced to the world back in 1988 as a part of the Climb Light Expedition System, “a collection that provided more freedom of movement while backpacking, ski touring or climbing,” The North Face explained. With the rerelease, The North Face is blending the past with the future by bringing back the 1994 release of the jacket and combining it with its latest fashion technology and is now the lightest and brightest version of the coat the brand has ever created.

This iteration of the 1994 Retro Mountain Light Jacket comes in several colors, including Fiery Red and Clear Lake Blue, which still manages to incorporate the amplifications and enhancements of the collection that loyal fans of the brand have come to love and respect.

The 1994 Retro Mountain Light jacket is available now on The North Face’s website and will cost $349,00. To see more photos hit the gallery below.

Photo: The North Face