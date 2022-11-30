Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes Allegedly Having Affair With Co-host, Twitter Reacts

Things are about to get messy at Good Morning America.

The storied morning news program began offering the third hour of their show called GMA3: What You Need To Know, once the pandemic started to keep the country updated on all relevant COVID-19 news.

However, after a while, the show became a mainstay that continued to offer medical news but also added a lifestyle aspect with hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & Dr. Jen Ashton.

The three had a great relationship on air, but now it appears that Robach and Holmes got a bit too close and are rumored to be having an affair.

The DailyMail first reported the news and made sure to include receipts of the two hopping in and out of Ubers, allegedly visiting each other’s apartments and even a cozy getaway upstate where Holmes appeared to get handsy. Another photo from the DailyMail even seems to show the two seated in the back of an Uber holding hands.

Holmes has been married twice, once in 2007 and then again to his current wife, Marilee Fiebig, since 2010.

Back in 2020, he gave a glimpse into his marriage with Fiebig on Facebook, sharing how appreciative he was that she stood beside him.

“This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but … 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole,” he wrote. “I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

TJ, 45, and Amy, 49, have deactivated their Instagram accounts since the photos began swirling around the internet.

Neither has publicly responded to the rumors. See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below: