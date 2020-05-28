F*ck Tha Police: Ice Cube Cancels ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance As National George Floyd Protests Erupt

The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has the nation in an uproar.

As protests erupt, celebrities are standing with the people in speaking out against the racist criminal “justice” system that allowed for Floyd’s death. Never one to shy away from social justice issues, Ice Cube canceled his Good Morning America appearance, tweeting he was in no mood to address the nation on the platform today.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, ‘good morning,'” he wrote, in a message that has since garnered nearly 250,000 “likes.”

Not surprisingly, Ice Cube’s tweet inspired many different reactions — some from neo-Nazi sympathizers and some from those who shared his sentiments. There were also those who felt he could have used the GMA platform to do some good.

“You could’ve used that platform to bring more awareness to it and also make a statement that needs to be made.. nonetheless we all cope differently so I’m not faulting you for it.. cope the way you need to,” @SitiSlicka wrote.

As we mentioned, Ice Cube is not alone in his disgust and outrage… John Boyega made his hatred for racists very clear and the rest of Black Hollywood has also been extremely vocal. “A wolf in wolves clothing. The demons are among us. #Fightthecowards,” Ice Cube also wrote on Instagram. We are keeping Floyd’s loved ones and the Black community as a whole in our prayers at this time. May we all get the justice that is deserved.