Cassius Gems: 18 of Chilli’s Hottest Moments

Today is the day Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas was born. In honor of the TLC singer’s 48th birthday, we’ve rounded up a few of the ageless stunner’s flyest moments.
1. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
2. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
3. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
4. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
5. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
6. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
7. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
8. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
9. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
10. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
11. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
12. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
13. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
14. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
15. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
16. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
17. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
18. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest MomentsSource:Getty
-
SZN Opener: USC Cornerback Ceyair Wright Talks Acting, Football, and Balancing Both
-
What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree
-
Donald Trump Booed At Sneaker Con While Selling Sneakers, X Clowns His Gold MAGA Fraud 1's
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
Donald Trump's Sneakers Won't Ship For Months And May Not Look The Way They Do In Ads
-
Usher Says Chilli Broke His Heart After She Declined His Marriage Proposal, Social Media Gives Him The Side Eye
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit