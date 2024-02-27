Subscribe
The Back

Cassius Gems: 18 of Chilli’s Hottest Moments

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Celebration

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

Today is the day Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas was born. In honor of the TLC singer’s 48th birthday, we’ve rounded up a few of the ageless stunner’s flyest moments.

1. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

2. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

The Nike 3ON3 Celebrity Basketball Game Source:Getty

3. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Celebration Source:Getty

4. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 - Show Source:Getty

5. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

TLC: CrazySexyCool Premiere Event Source:Getty

6. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

31st Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball Source:Getty

7. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 21, 2015 Source:Getty

8. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Usher and Chili at the Solstice Eyewear Store in Manhattan Source:Getty

9. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

TLC, Nelly And NKOTB In Concert - Saint Paul, MN Source:Getty

10. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

TLC Perform At KOKO, London Source:Getty

11. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

I Love The 90's - The Party Continues Tour - Cedar Park, TX Source:Getty

12. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Mighty Hoopla Festival 2018 Source:Getty

13. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors - Red Carpet Source:Getty

14. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Celebration Source:Getty

15. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Mercedes Benz Fashion Week 2003 - Opening of the First Stella McCartney Store Worldwide Source:Getty

16. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Kontrol Women Of Style Dinner Honoring Chili Source:Getty

17. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Launch Of Tiffany City Hardwear Collection Source:Getty

18. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments

Chili of TLC Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

cassius gems Chilli nl
More From CassiusLife

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close