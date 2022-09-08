Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With Tems For New Tommy Jeans Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger continues to prove he is for the culture. Tommy Jeans is launching a new advertising campaign with emerging musician Tems.

As per Hypebeast, the American fashion brand has once again tapped in with the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer for their newest project. Tems, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, is the star of the advertising campaign for their fall-winter collection. She is joined by Lady Donli, Dami Oniru, and the skating collective Wafflesncream.

Tems said about this partnership, “Being a part of this campaign feels exciting, especially since more people will be introduced to Lagos and the alternative scenes and communities that are thriving there. Not only do these communities invite you to strive for greatness, to go harder and to push further — but it helps evolve you as a creative, which in turn has played a key factor in me becoming the artist that I am today.”

The original Tommy Collection, which was motivated by the blending of Hip-Hop, skate, and prep culture in the 1990s, is highlighted in the campaign. The collection for men, women, and people of all genders incorporates recognizable silhouettes into staples of modern streetwear. The Alaska puffer jacket, which has an oversized fit, detachable sleeves, and a monogram print, is a standout piece.

This Tommy Collection will only be offered at a pre-launch pop-up in the brand-new HBX store by Hype Beast in New York. From Tuesday through September 11th, the pop-up will be open and feature the Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans line as well as unique artwork by LAAMS. Along with being offered on Tommy.com and in a few select Tommy Jeans locations across the world, it will also be available at partners, including End Clothing, BSTN, and One Block Down.

Peep all the photos from the campaign below.