Tory Lanez’s Wife Files For Divorce, Social Media Has No Sympathy

Tory Lanez might have one less person on his visitor’s list while serving his prison sentence.

As first reported by TMZ, his wife, Raina Chassagne, filed for divorce last week and is citing irreconcilable differences for ending the relationship.

Chassagne and Lanez –born Daystar Peterson– have been married for less than a year, initially tying the knot on June 25, 2023, which was just three months after he began serving his 10-year prison sentence at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The two also share a 7-year-old son named Kai, whom Chassagne is seeking sole custody of. However, she’s willing to let their kid visit him and has done so several times since he’s been behind bars, including two weekends in January.

“We’re told a family member brought the youngster to the prison … and they didn’t have to talk through glass. In fact, they got to sit at a table and spend 4-5 hours together on both Sat & Sun,” TMZ reported back in January. “The father/son duo played board games, did some drawing, and ate food out of the vending machine.”

The decade-long prison sentence stems from the July 2020 incident where he and Megan Thee Stallion were driving home from a house party, and amid a heated argument, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her feet. She initially tried to protect him and said the injuries to her feet were the result of stepping on glass, but later confirmed it was Lanez, who said, “Dance, b-tch” while unloading the gun.

After a highly publicized week-long case, Lanez was found guilty on three charges –negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm– and has been serving his sentence since August 2023.

