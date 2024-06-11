Subscribe
Pop Culture

Tory Lanez’s Wife Files For Divorce, Social Media Has No Sympathy

Published on June 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Tory Lanez might have one less person on his visitor’s list while serving his prison sentence.

As first reported by TMZ, his wife, Raina Chassagne, filed for divorce last week and is citing irreconcilable differences for ending the relationship.

Chassagne and Lanez –born Daystar Peterson– have been married for less than a year, initially tying the knot on June 25, 2023, which was just three months after he began serving his 10-year prison sentence at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The two also share a 7-year-old son named Kai, whom Chassagne is seeking sole custody of. However, she’s willing to let their kid visit him and has done so several times since he’s been behind bars, including two weekends in January.

“We’re told a family member brought the youngster to the prison … and they didn’t have to talk through glass. In fact, they got to sit at a table and spend 4-5 hours together on both Sat & Sun,” TMZ reported back in January. “The father/son duo played board games, did some drawing, and ate food out of the vending machine.”

The decade-long prison sentence stems from the July 2020 incident where he and Megan Thee Stallion were driving home from a house party, and amid a heated argument, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her feet. She initially tried to protect him and said the injuries to her feet were the result of stepping on glass, but later confirmed it was Lanez, who said, “Dance, b-tch” while unloading the gun.

After a highly publicized week-long case, Lanez was found guilty on three charges –negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm– and has been serving his sentence since August 2023.  

See how social media is reacting to the latest update in Lanez’s legal saga below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

RELATED TAGS

tory lanez
Trending
HBCU Futurist title card
Entrepreneurship

HBCU Futurist Episode 1: HBCU Accelerator Gives Startup Companies a Boost Through Education & Resources

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close