CASSIUS Gems: Celebrate Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday With Her Steamiest Instagram Moments

Published on October 31, 2025

One of the most eligible bachelorettes in entertainment is Tracee Ellis Ross, and she reminds us every time she drops a thirst trap.

Of course, for her 53rd birthday, she went all out with a photo carousel posted to her 11 million Instagram followers showing her in bikinis spanning several decades. Mixed with the sultry selfies are pictures of her getting out of the pool, lounging on a chaise, and bikini-clad, while glistening in the sun.

“In honor of this water baby’s 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025,” reads the caption as she celebrates in true Scorpio fashion.

The 53-year-old got her start in Hollywood as the rule-following lead, Joan Clayton, in the early 2000s hit show Girlfriends, which followed a tightly knit group of friends at various stages of life, both professionally and personally.

After eight years, the show ended, and she’d find her second hit in 2014’s black-ish as Rainbow Johnson opposite her onscreen husband Andre, played by Anthony Anderson

Through it all, she’s remained atop many men’s list of famous crushes, and in a 2018 interview with Glamour, she thanks her mother for instilling the confidence she has to be sexy.

“My mom is a sexy woman—that is part of her persona—and that is a delicious thing that has never felt scary to me. Recently, I learned this wonderful term, sex-positive, and that is the way I feel. [For me] the answer to the objectification of women and black women in our culture is not to shut down my sexuality but to own it as something that is mine.”

Just two years ago, when she turned 50, she proved she had no plans on letting age slow her down despite outdated stereotypes, telling Today“I think I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. I feel fantastic, and I feel like the world is my oyster.”

And it’s clear nothing has changed. In honor of Ross’ 53rd birthday, check out some of her sexiest IG moments below.

