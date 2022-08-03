Twitter Sounds Off On Blueface & Chrisean’s Toxic Relationship After Bizarre Physical Fight

Rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock are back to their toxic ways.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department is getting involved after the two got into a public altercation that was caught on camera and put them both in a bad light.

In footage attained by TMZ, the two are seen walking down a Los Angeles street when Rock begins to attack Blueface. He tries to distance her with several pushes, but she continues pulling on his shirt, and eventually, she catches him with a punch to the head. He immediately swings back as they both fall and start wrestling on the ground. Once they get back up, she continues to follow and grab him as he ducks out of the way. The two continue to throw blows while interchangeably leaning against a glass wall as onlookers begin to watch the commotion, and one bystander finally holds Rock back from hitting Blueface again.

Despite the heated, violent fight, the two ended up in bed at his home later that night and revealed what may have started the fight.

He alleges that he went through her phone and found out that she was having relations with a corrections officer, while Rock can be heard in the background denying the claim.

“I’m only airing her ass out because y’all think she a solid b-tch,” the rapper said as he offered her $100,000 to end their relationship, an exchange that seems to have fallen on deaf ears. “What will it take for us to end this — nice and pleasant. It’s not pleasant.”

Cops were called, but by the time they arrived, both Blueface and Chrisean had left the scene. However, TMZ said that law enforcement would look to interview Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review surveillance video from the scene. Only then will the file be sent to prosecutors for possible charges.

Twitter has seen how toxic the relationship appears and has sounded off with their own opinion: