Cassius Gems: At 56, Vivica A. Fox Is A Whole Baddie Outchea & These Pics Are The Proof

Just as Netflix adds several Black classic sitcoms and movies to its oncoming slate of titles, one of Black film’s most prominent actresses is celebrating her birthday. That’s right, today is the one, the only Vivica A. Fox‘s 56th trip around the sun — and she’s our women crush everyday.

The icon took to Instagram this morning to share a throwback clip from Jamaica, her usual birthday destination. In true Vivica A. Fox style, she captioned the clip “GM Dawlings!! HEY ITS MY OFFICIAL BDAY!! #TBT video & pix as I’m usually in Jamaica celebrating w my family & friends but Corona got me in Cali😢 But I’m GRATEFUL to God 4 another year of life even tho a DAYUMMN EARTHQUAKE woke me up! 😱 Going back to sleep now but gonna shake it up later 2day 4sho!” See that below.

Vivica has had an amazing career thus far and shows no signs of slowing down. From cult classics like Two Can Play That Game and Set It Off back in the ’90s to True To The Game and her small screen role as Candace Holloway Mason on FOX’s hit series Empire, Vivica continues to shine and has proven to be a master at her craft.

Today, we celebrate the queen. Keep scrolling to see some grown woman badassery and thank us later.