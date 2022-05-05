will.i.am Teams Up With Mercedes AMG For Custom Automative One-Off The “WILL.I.AMG”

Like the late Virgil Abloh, Black Eyed Peas founder will.i.am has teamed up with Mercedes to design a one-of-a-kind vehicle for a great cause.

Thursday (May.5), Mercedes -AMG, and will.i.am teamed up for the sixth time for “The Flip.” The vehicle dubbed the “WILL.I.AMG” is described as a one-off automotive vehicle designed by the multi-platinum American musician, tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TIME 100 IMPACT Award-winner with help from West Coast Customs.

Per a press release, the one-off vehicle “also sets an example for the future: the mission of this joint project “The Flip” is to give more students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education in order to be equipped with the skills required for future-focused jobs and to invent new technologies.”

The eye-catching vehicle debuted at the Formula 1 Grand Prix USA in Miami/Florida in front of many prominent guests, including record world champion Formula 1 professional racer, Lewis Hamilton. The unique car draws its inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé.

“I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip hop. I watched legendary Hip-Hop artist rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle,” explains will.i.am. “Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me, and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement.”

Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG, added:

“Our cooperation with will.i.am has reached a new peak with ‘The Flip’. We have inspired and motivated each other in the realization of this holistic concept, which is far more than an exceptional automotive one-off. We take our responsibility to society seriously. The success of Mercedes-AMG as a Performance Luxury brand also depends to a large extent on inspiring the next generation and giving them easy access to the latest technologies and digital progress. It is part of our tradition to always be pioneers and to dare to do something new. We are continuing this legacy into the future together with will.i.am and ‘The Flip.”

All activities surrounding the “WILL.I.AMG” will benefit will.i.am’s i.am/Angel Foundation to help build a STEAM-ready talent pool that will lift families and communities out of poverty.”

There will also be limited-edition apparel and accessories available at the Mercedes-AMG Experience Center and online featuring the “BEAR WITNESS” logo designed WILL.I.AM that is found on the front of the car. The BEAR WITNESS collection Drop 1 – Limited Edition will be available May 6, 2022, at 9:00 am-noon Eastern / 6:00 PM Central European time on https://will.i.am.com. A portion of the proceeds will support the i.am/Angel Foundation.

For more photos of the car, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Mercedes-AMG / WILL.I.AMG