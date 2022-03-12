WWE Superstar Big E Suffers Broken Neck During ‘Friday Night Smackdown’

A live taping of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown became very real for one of the wrestling organization’s superstars.

Former WWE champion and member of the popular wrestling stable The New Day, Big E, suffered a broken neck, he revealed to fans. The horrific injury happened live during a taping of Smackdown at Birmingham, Alabama, during a tag team match. Ridge Holland grabbed Big E hit him with a belly-to-belly suplex. Instead of landing on his back, Big E landed on his head, immediately ending the match. Viewers and those in attendance immediately knew something terrible had just happened.

Big E was immediately placed on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital. Incredibly, Big E recorded a video while in the hospital from his hospital bed reassuring his fans that “I can move all of my digits, that’s always a good thing, strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now, they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that.”

Big E has been receiving an outpouring of support from the wrestling community and current and former WWE superstars. “Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck, and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man,” Kayla Braxton tweeted.

“Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man. @WWEBigE,” WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley said on Twitter.

Big E’s rise to the top was a long time coming. After his New Day partner Kofi Kingston went down with an injury, he told Big E it was his time. Big E took those words and ran with it, becoming one of the WWE’s biggest superstars, winning the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and eventually the WWE Championship.

Big E’s injury proves that while some aspects of wrestling are purely entertainment, the danger is still real. We wish Big E a speedy and complete recovery.

Photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE / Getty