Subscribe
Pop Culture

NYC Mayor Hopeful Zohran Mamdani Under Fire—For Loving “Pro-Terrorist” Dipset Too Much

Published on September 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

For some reason, a writer named Jerry Dunleavy, listed as the chief investigative correspondent for JustTheNews, thought it was a good idea to write a hit piece claiming that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in the New York City mayoral race, was “pro-terrorist” for his support for rap group….wait for it…The Diplomats.

Yes, those Diplomats, the Wu-Tang Clan-like conglomerate that includes rappers Cam’ron, Freekey Zekey, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, 40 Cal. J.R. Writer and Hell Rell.

Related Stories

In the article, Dunleavy claimed that because Mamdani has tweeted out a photo of Juelz Santana wearing an American flag outfit with the caption “Happy 4th” three of the last five years, that the NYC mayoral hopeful was supporting the “controversial rap group” who “were famous — and infamous — for some of their pro-terrorism-tinged lyrics.”

“The claim stems from Dipset’s obsession with 9/11, especially on their debut album Diplomatic Immunity, less than two years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” Complex reports. “In addition to their lyrics, the crew also referred to themselves as ‘the Dipset Taliban’ and ‘Harlem’s Al Qaeda.’”

But here is the funniest part: Despite all of the writer’s efforts to try to connect Mamdani to “pro-terrorism,” he actually made Mamdani a legend for his fandom with the Dipset.

Complex notes that Mamdani is a Hip-Hop head, “Back in July, Zohran Mamdani linked with Wu-Tang Clan, Run The Jewels, and the LOX for the final Wu-Tang NYC show at Madison Square Garden.”

And 50 Cent once offered Mamdani money to leave NYC.

“Where did he come from 👀 whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!”

See social media’s hilarious reaction to Dipset being named in political debates below. 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Related Tags

Cam'ron dipset Juelz Santana
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
19 Items
Sports

Green Bay Packers, NY Yankees Hold Moment Of Silence For Charlie Kirk, X Remembers His Hateful Views

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
17 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2025 MTV VMAs

Leanna Lenee x Travis Hunter Photos
Entertainment

Behind Every Great Man: Meet Leanna Lenee, Everything We Know About Travis Hunter’s Wife

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close