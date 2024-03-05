Subscribe

HBCU Futurist, Episode 3

“HBCU libraries should be built on our case studies, our life sciences,” says Lael Alexander, founder of Noritivonne and 28 other companies worldwide. In our third installment of HBCU Futurist, we connect rising futurist and HUB App founder Jonathan Swindell with cultural treasure, multiple patent holder, and leader of one of the fastest-growing Mobile Technology start-up companies in the Nation, Lael Alexander. This discourse centers on the duty of HBCUs as replenishers of knowledge, countering the “cool factor” of disruption to create a more profound sense of community and the long-term goal of HUB Academy, creating pathways for students to walk in as future leaders and out as current leaders. Check out this episode for the cheat code to success.

More from Cassius Life
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers 12 items

Shohei Ohtani Addresses Gambling Scandal In Press Conference, Accuses Ippei Mizuhara of Lying & Stealing

3hr

Bad Boys: Ride or Die 10 items

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

4hr

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas 19 items

Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims

5hr

Phillip Johnson Richardson

Exclusive: The Melodic Genius of Phillip Johnson Richardson

5hr

Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere

Ryan Coogler Is Producing Prince Jukebox Musical Film

6hr

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 12 items

‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’: Brian Tyree Henry Reveals What Titan-Sized Conspiracy Theory He Believes In

1d

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close