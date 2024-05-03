Pat Beverley Throwing Ball At Pacers Fans & Refusing To Talk To Reporter In Locker Room Gets Him Labeled A Sore Loser

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Uber competitive NBA players can always get chippy, but the intensity of the playoffs takes things to another level.

And one player who’s not afraid to let his emotions fuel his game is Patrick Beverley. He let his Milwaukee Bucks losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers push him over the edge.

First, it came as the game was ending, and it was clear –inevitably losing by 22 points– that the Bucks were dead in the water when Beverley got into it with a fan.

The video shows Beverley on the bench throwing the ball at not one but two Pacers fans sitting a few rows behind him. The TNT broadcast shows Beverley chucking the ball at a woman, then asking for it back, but then throwing it at the Pacers fan, who returned it to him.

His teammates interject, and you can see Dame Lillard stand up after the ball whizzes past his head. Soon after, Giannis Antetokounmpo stands up and turns around to see what the commotion is.

Bev’s stat line wasn’t too impressive in the Game 6 elimination, posting just six points on 3-of-11 shooting with five assists and two rebounds. After the game, Bev explains that the clip didn’t explain the full story, alluding that more happened during the game that prompted his outburst.

“Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair,” he tweeted.

Beverley’s sore loserness didn’t end there; it extended to when the media asked questions while he was sitting at his locker.

ESPN reporter Malinda Adams has her mic near Beverley during the interview when he interjects to ask if she subscribes to his podcast.

When she replies that she doesn’t, he says, “You can’t interview me then. No disrespect.”

When she continues to keep the mic near him to pick up audio, he repeatedly asks her to move the mic and get out of the scrum.

Adams later took to X/Twitter, revealing that Beverley apologized via a phone call as well as the Bucks organizations.

Social media is in uproar over Beverley’s actions now that his post-season hopes are over. See the reactions below.