HBC…U Got Jokes is One Yard’s new comedy special Sponsored by Xfinity. The legendary comedian, actor, producer, and writer Chris Spencer puts rising stars through his version of a comedy pledge process on the historical campus of Lincoln University. Chris mentors two HBCU grads, Erik and Lele, and helps them unlock their true potential as masters of comedy. Opening with a skit and closing with a large stage performance, this is more than a comedy boot camp; it is a perfect blend of mockumentary, standup comedy, and emotional mentorship rolled into a laugh-out-loud experience.