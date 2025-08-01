Subscribe

Noah Lyles Clashes With Kenny Badnarek After 200m Final

Drama unfolded after the 200m final when Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek exchanged words in a tense post-race moment. Lyles, fresh off a dominant win, seemed to take issue with Bednarek’s energy—or lack thereof—after the finish line. Was it just competitive fire or a deeper rift between Team USA’s top sprinters? Track fans are buzzing about the exchange, and questions about chemistry ahead of the Olympics are heating up. Let us know whose side you’re on in the comments.

More from Cassius Life
25 Items

Everything You Need To Know About The New Supreme X Nike SB Dunk Collection

13hr

2025 US Open - Day 9
10 Items

Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff In Straight Sets At US Open During 2019 Rematch, X Shows Love To Both Superstars

14hr

"The Smashing Machine" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
18 Items

The Rock Sports Major Weight Loss Amid New MMA Film Role, X Shocked By New Physique

15hr

President Trump Hosts German Chancellor Merz At The White House
13 Items

Trump Intensifies Push for National Guard in Chicago After Violent Labor Day Weekend

15hr

15 Items

Drake Talks Fake Abs Rumors, Culture Vulture Claims, Disses Rick Ross & More In Bobbi Althoff Interview

17hr

Arch Manning’s Awful Debut & Alabama’s Struggles | College Football Week 1 Winners & Losers
17:38

Arch Manning’s Awful Debut & Alabama’s Struggles | College Football Week 1 Winners & Losers

18hr

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close