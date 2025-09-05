Subscribe
Pharaoh Brown on NFL Journey, Playoff Dreams & Tight End Mount Rushmore

Veteran NFL tight end Pharaoh Brown joins the show to talk about his career journey, the ups and downs of being undrafted, and what keeps him motivated after nine years in the league. Brown opens up about his favorite QBs to play with, the Browns’ QB drama, and his dream of finally playing in the NFL playoffs . He also reflects on his college days at Oregon, weighs in on the collapse of the Pac-12, and shares who makes his Tight End Mount Rushmore—with some surprising picks. Beyond football, Brown discusses becoming a licensed pilot and his community work introducing kids to aviation as a career path . Can Brown find a playoff team to call home before his career wraps up? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

