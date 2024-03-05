Subscribe

Stepping Black

Stepping Black celebrates the art form synonymous with frats, sororities, and HBCUs. However, did you know there’s a long history that goes back to the Motherland? This rhythmic story takes a journey through the evolution of steppin’. A talented team of dancers led by Tallie Brinson and Steph Packrat bring the story to life. With choreography by Chuck Maldonado and Tallie Brinson, writer/director Rashid Mausi and director Joel Daley put the art of stepping into perspective beyond the step show on campus. As a cultural institution, stepping is growing, and this is a short story that seeks to keep it real from the boot to the root. I’ve got a feeling that we’re gonna tell you ‘bout Stepping Black, and we’re gonna take you way back!

More from Cassius Life
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers 12 items

Shohei Ohtani Addresses Gambling Scandal In Press Conference, Accuses Ippei Mizuhara of Lying & Stealing

3hr

Bad Boys: Ride or Die 10 items

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Return In ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Trailer, X Users Feel They Dropped The Ball With Film’s Title

4hr

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas 19 items

Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims

5hr

Phillip Johnson Richardson

Exclusive: The Melodic Genius of Phillip Johnson Richardson

5hr

Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" New York Premiere

Ryan Coogler Is Producing Prince Jukebox Musical Film

6hr

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 12 items

‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’: Brian Tyree Henry Reveals What Titan-Sized Conspiracy Theory He Believes In

1d

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close