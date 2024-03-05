Stepping Black celebrates the art form synonymous with frats, sororities, and HBCUs. However, did you know there’s a long history that goes back to the Motherland? This rhythmic story takes a journey through the evolution of steppin’. A talented team of dancers led by Tallie Brinson and Steph Packrat bring the story to life. With choreography by Chuck Maldonado and Tallie Brinson, writer/director Rashid Mausi and director Joel Daley put the art of stepping into perspective beyond the step show on campus. As a cultural institution, stepping is growing, and this is a short story that seeks to keep it real from the boot to the root. I’ve got a feeling that we’re gonna tell you ‘bout Stepping Black, and we’re gonna take you way back!