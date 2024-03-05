Subscribe

Tailgate Throwdown, Episode 3

Tailgate Throwdown is a cooking competition show like you’ve never seen before. Three HBCU Alumni amateur chefs will battle it out to see who can truly throwdown on the lot. Across three delectable courses—veggies, sides, and, of course, the meat—the contestants will have to impress the greatest panel of judges ever assembled under a pop-up tent: “The Tailgate Chef” himself, Chef Jason Ellis, foodie influencer and entrepreneur Eating With Erica, former restauranter turned radio exec, Solo, and special guest, celebrity chef Ashley Clay. Tailgate Throwdown is hosted by none other than the multi-talented George 2.0, actor, writer, producer, DJ, and self-proclaimed tailgate expert.

