Welcome to Jackson State University, and welcome to The Show, where the Tigers football team, The Sonic Boom of the South marching band, and the Prancing J-Settes dance team are a legacy, a calling, and a family — a family with an energy and excellence like none other. Though it’s not easy, the students in these programs expect themselves and each other to be great. And their coaches and directors have their backs while still pushing them to excellence every day.