Get ready, ‘cause here they come! From the second they step off the bus, everyone is watching. Their hearts race as they walk into JSU’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. And then…the fans roar. And just like that, the long nights, the restless sleep, and all the stress from the previous practice week, is instantly worth it. The whole stadium is filled with their people. As they believe in themselves and each other, they hit the field and deliver a jaw-dropping and explosive Show.