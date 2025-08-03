Subscribe

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Engagement: Biggest Winners and Losers

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you now know Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially engaged. But beyond the headlines, who really comes out on top—and who takes the biggest L? From Kayla Nicole trending again, to NFL fans bracing for even more Swift cutaways, to the class of 2045 potentially facing their genetically blessed future kids, this engagement has ripple effects far beyond football and music. Some argue Kelce is the biggest winner with new brand deals, media exposure, and Swift pulling him further into the spotlight. Others say he’s also the biggest loser—living under an intense microscope for the rest of his life. And what about the wedding planner? Whoever lands that gig is about to cash out big time. Do you think Kelce and Swift’s engagement will be a win for the NFL, pop culture, or neither? Drop your winners and losers in the comments!

