Fortnite Could Face Lawsuit Over Game Reportedly Being As Addictive As Cocaine

Since it’s release in 2017, Fortnite has become a mainstay on the Playstations and Xboxs of little kids, and adults around the world all alike. According to ABC 7, there is now a group of parents from Canada are looking to gain back control of their children over the game, claiming that it has become as addictive as cocaine. That’s quite the claim.

Calex Legal, a law firm in Montreal, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of two parents against Fortnite parent company, Epic Games. The lawsuit is claiming that Fortnite causes the brain to react in an eerily similar way to playing Fortnite that it does when interacting with cocaine, both of which are believed to be leading to a chemical addiction. The parents and their legal team believe that Epic Games purposely created the game to be as addictive as humanly possible.

“Epic Games, when they created Fortnite, for years and years, hired psychologists – they really dug into the human brain and they really made the effort to make it as addictive as possible,” an attorney for Calex Légal, Alessandra Esposito Chartrand, explained to ABC 7. “They knowingly put on the market a very, very addictive game which was also geared toward youth.”

Calex is building their case around the fact that Epic Games knew just how addictive Fortnite would be, yet did not do enough to warn parents, or the kids, and people playing the game just how addictive playing could be. Calex believes that Epic games shares a responsibility to warn about how addictive their product can be.

The lawsuit is a class-action suit, meaning should they win anyone who was effected and can prove they were affected will get a piece of the pie, however, it hasn’t been disclosed how much the parents are hoping from Epic Games, but it’s reportedly a “large figure.”