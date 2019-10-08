Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claims of Him Being Absent Father Are False, The 6 God Responds

On the outside looking in, the relationship between Drake and his dad, Dennis Graham, seemed to be great. That was until today after Graham made some pretty interesting comments regarding his son during an interview. Speaking with Nick Cannon on Power 106’s Close Conversations, Drizzy’s dad says his son’s claims of him being an absent dad are false. Drake has since responded, and it looks like Big Dennis’ loose lips possibly have reopened an old wound they both thought was closed for good.

During the interview, Dennis dropped the eye-opening news that Drake saying he was absent from his life were all lies, and he only did it to sell records.

“I have always been with Drake and we talked. If not every day, every other day,” Graham told Cannon. “And we really got into a deep conservation about that. I said “‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’ And he goes ‘Dad, it sells records.’”

Drake caught wind of the comments and responded to his dad via his Instagram stories countering Dennis’ bombshell statement:

“Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with … every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,”

We hope Drake and his dad can patch things up, but this could also mean that Drake’s next album should be straight fire. Based on Dennis’ reaction after making his comments, he wasn’t serious at all, but we also understand why Drake feels the way he does.

