Chance The Rapper Talks What It’s Like Getting Calls From President Obama & Jay-Z

It’s no secret that Chance The Rapper’s celebrity has netted him an elite network — more than some other celebs. His father used to work for Barack Obama in the White House and while he served as a Senator in Illinois.

Chance admitted he isn’t best friends with Obama, and that he doesn’t have his phone number or anything/ But he did mention that he could reach out to someone who would be able to have Obama call him back. Same goes for Jay-Z.

“I don’t have his number, but I have a number for him,” Chance said. “I have a person I could call that will say, ‘OK, I’ll have him call you.'”

Chance joined James Corden’s SUV for a new episode of Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday’s The Late Night Show, and they found out they both have a similar connection with one super famous artist: Kanye West.

“I hosted a thing in New York once, and he was there,” said Corden “‘Gimme your number, man,’ we were backstage. He said, ‘We’re having a party later at a studio in New York, do you want to come?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah!'”

Corden went on to explain how it was now 3 a.m. and West hadn’t yet texted him. Then, at 3 a.m., West sent a text saying that they were going to be at the party in an hour. Corden and Chance then began joking about the internal conflict you have of going out at 4 a.m. to hang with Kanye.

Chance, who has a natural disdain for vegetables, was forced to do a vegetable taste test — and you can just about guess where that went. He was forced to try carrots, celery, and cucumber, of course, he hated all of them.

