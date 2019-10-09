Casanova Says He Doesn’t Feel Bad for Ex-Associates of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Casanova and Tekashi 6ix9ine have their noted differences. They had a beef that lead to 6ix9ine and his crew shooting at Casanova. However, Cas and Tekashi were able to squash their differences, and even performed a show together.

Cas sat down for an interview with Ebro and Co. and made it clear that he did not care, nor was he keeping close tabs on what happened with Tekashi and his case. But he did explain that following the case, because of Takashi’s admittance to shooting at Casanova and his crew while at Barclay’s, he is able to sue them. He said he has opted not to.

“Before he went to jail, we was cool. I ain’t have no problem with him,” he said to Ebro. “I feel like every single person in the United States turned their back on me, especially in New York. My music went from playing every second to ‘Set Trippin” not even playing on the radio.”

Cas was taking a lot of heat for the beef, mostly due to the trolling that Tekashi was doing, alongside the obvious age difference. 6ix9ine is 23, while Casanova is 32.

Casanova says that all the people who turned their backs on him then are the same ones now calling Tekashi a snitch. He adds that they all need to “Shut the f*ck up, ’cause y’all was suckin’ his d*ck” back when they were beefing, before 6ix9ine went to jail.

You can check out the full video below: