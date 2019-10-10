Boxing Champ Errol Spence Jr. Rushed to Hospital Following Car Crash

Errol Spence Jr., current Welterweight champion, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital as a result of injuries he sustained in a car crash in Dallas, reports CBS 11 News. CBS says the car Spence was driving, a Ferrari, crashed around 3 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities believe the vehicle rolled over multiple times, which resulted in him being ejected from his driver’s seat.

While the identity of the driver has not been confirmed by any officials, eye witnesses say Spence matches the description of the person they seen driving the white Ferrari. He was taken to a nearby hospital and he is expected to survive. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

#BREAKING Sources confirm boxer #ErrolSpence seriously injured in overnight crash along Riverfront Blvd. He was ejected from the car. @DanGodwinFOX4 live with the latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/68mYiogZGs — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) October 10, 2019

According to police, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, headed northbound on the 500 block of Riverfront when the vehicle traveled over the median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say Spence wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.