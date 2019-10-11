AM Roundup: Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Fact Sheet,’ Warner Bros. Readies ‘Training Day’ Prequel, & More

Colin Kaepernick Just Released a ‘Fact Sheet’ to Squash Misinformation.

Colin Kaepernick’s team just released a “fact sheet” to show he’s still fit to play in the NFL, while hopefully putting an end to misinformation presently plaguing his career. According to TMZ, the sheet was released by Jeff Nalley, Kaepernick’s agent, “who says in the 25 years he’s worked in the business, he’s never seen anyone treated as poorly and unfairly as Colin.”

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest,” Nalley states. “Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league.'”

He also emphasized that Kaepernick very much wants to play again, and that he’s been working out five days a week for the last three years in preparation.

Read more.

Colin Kaepernick Releases 'Fact Sheet,' Let's Cut the B.S. https://t.co/PCr6yAlTsP — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2019

Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Working on a Training Day Prequel.

Collider reports that Training Day prequel is in the works, with screenwriter Nick Yarborough already on board to write the script.

According to Complex, “sources told Collider that the film will focus on Denzel Washington’s character, Alonzo Harris, in 1992, a decade before the events of the original film. It’ll reportedly be set days before the Rodney King verdict is announced, the spark that set off the Los Angeles riots.”

No directors or actors have been selected as of yet.

Read more.

Sources Say Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Make Bank Upon Release with Two New Albums.

One will be in English and one will be in Spanish, according to news about his new $10 million record label deal that was first reported on Thursday.

As Rolling Stone points out, 69 has recorded just two tracks in Spanish so far in his career: “Bebe” and “Mala.” That said, given the rapper’s large Latin audience, a very large bag could be awaiting him upon his release.

Read more.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will release two albums — one in English and one in Spanish — in a new record label deal while he awaits sentencing https://t.co/SFwiO33ydK pic.twitter.com/fRQGwA5ttF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 10, 2019

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.