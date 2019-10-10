Tekashi 6ix9ine Has Reportedly Signed A $10 Million Record Deal From Prison

Just when you think Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s rap career –and court case— can’t get any more bizarre, a twist of events will have you questioning everything.

After alleging that he wouldn’t go into witness protection after being released from prison, it has been reported by TMZ that Tekashi has signed a record deal worth more than $10 million with his former label, 10K Records.

10K was the record label that was responsible for releasing the rapper’s first mixtape Day69 on February 23, 2018 in conjunction with Scumgang Records. The deal is for two albums– one will be in English and the other reportedly in Spanish. It is still unclear what will happen if 6ix9ine has to do serious jail time, but chances are with all the info he revealed on the stand, his previous sentence of 47 years will get reduced.

“It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home. He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him,” an anonymous music industry source told Page Six.

Born Daniel Hernandez, the rapper was initially supposed to receive his sentencing date on Jan. 24, 2020 but has since been moved up to Dec. 18, 2019.

While a record deal might provide Hernandez with a nice payday, it may be hard for him to string together a tour to keep the money coming in consistently. Complex spoke to music representatives from several music venues and most said that housing a Tekashi concert would be too risky, with one saying “It’s not worth it to stick our necks out for an artist [like Tekashi].”