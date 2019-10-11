Kevin Hart Speaks out for the First Time Since His September Car Crash

Just a month after surviving a car accident that very well could have taken his life, Kevin Hart is speaking out.

The 40-year-old comedian released a statement through Andrew Brettler, his attorney, to E! News.

Reports state that while Hart is already back to working, he is doing so on a limited scale. The only real work he is doing for now is spending a couple hours shooting some promos for the new Jumanji sequel that is set to hit theaters this December.

“Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he’s not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own,” the statement reads. “Hart doesn’t anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”

In the letter, Hart also expressed support for the other passengers in the car: Jared Black, 28, and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman, 31.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

The three of them all reportedly suffered back injuries after Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed into a ditch in Malibu during the early morning hours of Sept. 1. Black was the driver of the car, while Hart and Broxterman were riding shotgun. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol opened an investigation that concluded the car accident was caused by reckless driving on behalf of Black. Black accelerated quickly and ended up losing control of the vehicle, whose equipment made it more powerful than normal.