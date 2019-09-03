Kevin Hart’s Wife Says ‘He Will Be Alright’ Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart was in a very bad car crash early Sunday morning. The crash reportedly left Kevin Hart seriously injured, and many of his friends and fans were very worried about him. Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart spoke out on his behalf stating that “he’s doing great, he’s going to be just fine.” She added that he is awake.

TMZ reported that Kevin had undergone successful back surgery to correct the injuries he sustained in the crash. Hart is expected to remain in the hospital for a couple of days to recoup from his injuries.

Hart’s car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that was souped up with a very powerful engine, was driven off the side of the famous Mulholland Highway — which runs 30-miles long with a scenic view. The roadway is very popular for what is known as “challenging curves.”

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

It is not confirmed what caused the crash, but it is believed that his car, which crashed through a wooden fence and into a ditch about 10 feet off road, was traveling at a high rate of speed around a curve and the driver lost control. The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Pacific time.

California Highway Patrol filed an accident report, that stated Jared S. Black was driving the car when the accident occurred. Jared was also taken to the hospital for his injuries. Rebecca Broxterman, a 31-year-old woman, was also in the car. She refused medical treatment.

The police do not currently suspect any impaired driving.

There’s also video of the scene where the accident happened. You can see skid marks right before the broken wooden fence where the crash happened: