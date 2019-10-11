Russell Wilson & Ciara Create Boutique Management Company

Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara, and one of the most revered and well-respected talent managers in the world, Jason Weinberg, are all collaborating to launch a boutique management company that will serve as a branch of Wilson’s company West2East.

The boutique management will represent talent from both sports leagues and the entertainment business. But there is a specific niche to being a part of this team, you have to be a top performer in your industry, with aspirations to inspire and change the world.

“The three of us are excited to come together to find and develop the next, future generation of talent,” Russell, Ciara and Weinberg said in a joint statement. “We each bring a unique expertise and voice to our respective fields and want to collectively bring that knowledge to representing a select few artists and athletes.”

Weinberg, who is a founding partner of Untitled Entertainment, currently represents some of the top actors, and actresses in the industry. Including the film and television career of both Russell Wilson, and Ciara; although his work with them is seperate from what he does with Untitled Entertainment.

Russell and Ciara have been making power couple moves of late. This past summer it was announced that the couple would become part owners of the Seattle Sounders, which are a Major League Soccer team, they also launched a production company called Why Not You.