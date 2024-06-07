Pharrell’s Telling His Musical Biopic In The Upcoming Lego Movie

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell‘s creativity knows no bounds, and now he’s ready to lend his mind to another industry.

The producing juggernaut’s entering the movie game via the latest Lego movie, Piece By Piece. The animated flick will tell his own life story, including going from a talented hip-hop beatmaker to one of the most influential tastemakers of the culture,

“Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds,” reads the synopsis by film production company Focus Features, who’s teaming up with Pharrell’s multimedia collective i am OTHER, the LEGO Group, and Oscar-winner directors Morgan Neville’s Tremolo Productions.

Pharrell’s creative process has always been very collaborative, so for this film, he’s enlisted many of his A-list friends spanning genres like Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake and Gwen Stefani.

Pharrell’s excited that he can use one of the most iconic toys in history to tell his story on the big screen.

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend,” said Pharrell. “Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination…who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

In the new trailer, we can see a Lego Pharrell speaking with director Neville about his musical journey and how listening to music as a kid led to him seeing vibrant colors in his mind. Upon realizing not all were as gifted as him, he attempted to make his own music, and when it wasn’t well received, he poured all his talent into making beats and ruling the charts in the early aughts.

Piece by Piece hits theaters this fall, Oct 11.