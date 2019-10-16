Rolling Loud Hong Kong Cancelled Citing Safety Concerns

Rolling Loud was supposed to be making it’s first appearance in Asia this weekend. But the festival, which was slated to take place in Hong Kong, has been cancelled, security concerns have been cited as the reason according to Pollstar.

“After consulting with security experts, it has been determined that it is not possible to organize the upcoming Rolling Loud Hong Kong edition as we had hoped without endangering the safety and well-being of our fans, artists, and staff,” a statement addressing the cancelation said. “While we regret having to cancel the festival, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we look forward to bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience to Hong Kong in the future to celebrate the city’s rich culture and buzzing hip-hop music scene.”

There were many artists scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Hong Kong, including Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, and Migos. Just last weekend when Rolling Loud made it’s way to New York City, the concert saw five rappers removed upon request of New York Police Department because of “public safety concerns.”

Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets for the festival.

The protests that have caused the concern for safety have been going on for several months, and they began over a bill that would have allowed residents of Hong Kong, which is an independent territory, to be extradited to mainland China, where they are under communist rule. The bill has since been removed, but protests continue

