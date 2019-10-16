Master P Talks Top 5 Rappers Of All Time & Saving Snoop Dogg From Death Row Records [Video]

OG Master P hit up Power 106 in L.A. to chop it up with Nick Cannon and as you can probably guess, it made for a very interesting conversation. Percy and Nick are both pretty forthcoming, so a chat between the entertainment moguls was bound to produce a gem of a convo.

While listing his top 5 rappers of all time, Master P talked about former No Limit artist Snoop Dogg and saving him from Death Row Records. About five minutes in to the conversation, Master P said that even back in the day he admired the would-be West Coast legend.

“What I liked about the whole situation with Snoop, Snoop wasn’t afraid to change his life and listen,” he told Nick. “I was there for him, but when he started figuring out who God was and I started figuring out who God was, we never been afraid of a man.”

So who else was on Percy’s list? 2 Pac and the Notorious B.I.G, of course, Scarface, and last but not least, Lil Wayne. Check out the clip below to see what else he had to say about Weezy, Snoop, and Death Row.