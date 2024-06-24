Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is here and while live music events have been cruising along all through the spring season, this is the time most folks get outside and amongst it. Anderson .Paak, one of the most talented performers in music today, partnered with Lexus and Amazon Music for a new campaign to encourage music lovers to get and take in some live shows.

Announced on World Music Day (June 21), Anderson .Paak is joining forces with Lexus, the luxury division of the Toyota Motor Corporation, along with Amazon Music to launch the “Destination .Paak – The Lexus GX Remix” campaign.

The campaign released a video for a reimagined version of .Paak’s “Celebrate” track from his 2016 album, Malibu, features the singer, drummer, and rapper exploring nature and the great outdoors while driving the 2024 Lexus GX. The Lexus GX is a sleek yet rugged SUV that seems to align well with .Paak’s “breezy” (real ones know) image but also how versatile of an artist he is.

“After fifteen years in the music game, I’m trying to stay inspired and impress my kids,” said Anderson .Paak. “I find that getting out in nature can be both humbling and reinvigorating. That’s why this World Music Day, whether it’s a public park performance or organized outdoor concert, I’m inviting my fans to join me in getting outside to celebrate music.”

“The Lexus GX is meant for all of life’s adventures, both on and off-road,” said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus Marketing. “It was a great fit for Anderson .Paak’s re-release of the ‘Celebrate’ music video as he showcases the GX’s rugged resilience and luxury craftsmanship throughout his own music journey. Like Anderson .Paak, we hope more people are inspired to find their own outdoor adventures.”

For fans wanting to learn more about “Destination .Paak,” and Anderson .Paak’s new campaign with Lexus and Amazon Music, we invite you to visit destinationPaak.com to check out “Celebrate” and view other exclusive content, including a dope playlist, connected to the campaign.

Photo: Lexus/Amazon Music