Creative Class: Enoch

Name: Enoch

Occupation: Music Producer

How You Know Him: Owner of E.O.A Productions

Why We Chose Him: He’s a talented producer with even bigger dreams… to become a beacon of hope.

What’s Next: Expanding his company’s vision and hopefully winning Grammys and humanitarian awards.

Location: Queens, New York

IG: @enoch_theproducer

Enoch the producer hails from Queens, NY. Not only is the city the mecca (and birthplace) of rap, but Queens itself is one of the most diverse places in the world—both impacted him tremendously.

“My mother Nicole, was born and raised in Trinidad. She came here when she was 15. Years later my mother had me, along with my two brothers, and we were all born and raised in Queens,” Enoch says of growing in the big city.

As a teen he took full advantage of the diversity the communities around him.

“That was something so special to me — having so much culture in my household and being in the melting pot of New York. My dad is Ghanaian and that introduced a second dynamic of culture, which made music almost an instinctive outlet,” he said.

Enoch knew at a very early age that music was a passion for him– thanks to his mom. “I was cognizant of my love for music around 5 or 6 years old, based on my mother’s recollection and videotapes,” he said as he laughed. “I was playing drums in church at 2-years-old. I would sit in the lap of the church’s drummer…I used to sit on her lap and I would hold the sticks and my feet were too small at 2 years old to reach the drum pedal. But she would counter the beats that I made with my hands and that pretty much cultivated my musicianship as the years went on.”

Enoch took part in the chorus and band at Catholic school before being introduced to the marching band later in public school. He ultimately transferred to Pocono Mountain East in PA, where he says his musicianship really “took root.”

“I was in this desolate environment away from New York and you couldn’t find trouble if you were looking for it [laughs] … I think it was God’s way of making me hone in on what really mattered in life and also making me focus on my ability.”

Despite his success—he’s a producer and owns a company—Enoch has a lot more goals to hit– and they’re big.

“I’m in the preparation stage. I feel like the last six years have molded and shaped me to prepare for what’s to come. I see in the very near future accolades such as Grammy awards, platinum records, humanitarian awards—things of that nature to expand my company’s vision, which is to excel over adversity,” he said.

“Something that’s more personal to me, I feel like the greatest award that I can accomplish is… the inspiration that God gives me, it reaches the hearts of many, whether they can hear or not,” he added, with an inspiring story to boot.

A young woman who lost her hearing told Enoch that feeling the vibrations of his music communicated healing to her. “That was, I believe, one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ll have in my career… it was such a heart-wrenching experience.”