Boxer Patrick Day Dies of Brain Injury Days After Knockout

Professional boxer Patrick Day has died following injuries sustained during a knockout he suffered in his defeat to Charles Conwell on Saturday night.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins,” Day’s promoter Joe DiBella said in a statement. “On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury.”

Following his third knockdown of the fight in the 10th round showdown in Chicago, Day was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Day was suffering seizures during the entire trip to the hospital, and according to CNN, he fell into a coma once he arrived at the hospital.

Conwell, Day’s opponent, took to Twitter and Instagram to express great sympathy for what happened to Day.

“I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would no one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you.”

Day’s promoter, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, said that Day didn’t have to box for a living. He came from a good family, and was well educated; DiBella believes that he could have made a living another way.

“He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring,” DiBella said. “Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.”

Dibella understands it is very difficult to justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this.

“While we don’t have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate.”

This is the fourth boxing related death since July.