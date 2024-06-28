Learning About Love Languages on The Latest Episode of “Listen To Black Men”

Listen To Black Men returns with a new episode, where Lil Scrappy joins the panel to discuss love languages in all their varieties.

On the latest episode of Listen To Black Men, the crew of Mouse Jones, Tyler Chronicles, and Jeremie Rivers are once again joined by veteran rapper Lil Scrappy, media personality and reality television star Lore’l and Rae Holliday. This time around, the discussion focused on love languages with a comical exchange between Jones and Lore’l kicking things off, leading into a breakdown of the five love languages provided by Rivers.

Lil Scrappy queried the panel on whether there was one word that encompassed all of the love languages before focusing on words of affirmation and physical touch, which Jones said were his main love languages.

“So what’s wrong with women today that don’t want to give us that,” he said. “Cause when you ask, they go, ‘Aint your momma tell you that?’” which leads to Lore’l asking why men would continue to engage with a woman who doesn’t check all their boxes.

The discussion led to some solid points being made about some of the love languages being more internal and not realizing how important they are.

“I think most men are taking quality time & words of affirmation, those other three we can provide for ourselves,” Jones stated.

“I feel like I don’t think about my love language until you don’t have them,” Tyler said before agreeing with Lore’l that he didn’t value it. “I didn’t. I valued it more afterward.”

As the conversation progressed, everyone dug deeper into realizing what they desired by seeing others receive it. They also spoke about communicating their love languages to their partner.

“Sometimes things change,” Lore’l said. “You might think you want this, but as you’re with the person, you might go, “Well I actually wanted you to reassure me and tell me you’re good.”

Check out the latest episode of Listen To Black Men above and figure out what your love languages might be.