The HEATED Hall Pass Debate – Do They Ruin Relationships? | Real Talk w/ Young Jock & David Banner

Southern music legends, David Banner and Young Joc, and the always-entertaining Jessie Woo join the fellas for an eye-opening discussion about hall passes! Do they improve relationships or make them worse? Are they a red flag? Is there a double standard for Women when it comes to them? We unpack all this and more in this engaging and thought-provoking episode of “Listen To Black Men” packed with laughter, insights, and real talk about relationships and marriage.

