STREAMED: Gucci Mane Returns With “Woptober II,” G-Eazy Drops “Scary Nights” EP, & More

Gucci Mane — Woptober II

Gucci Mane is back with another Woptober for October. A whopping three years since the original release, the East Atlanta Santa comes back around with Woptober II for 2019. The new project also follows this year’s Delusions of Grandeur and last year’s Evil Genius.

As usual, The Wopster enlists some heavy hitters for his guest list. This album includes features from prominent stars like DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Takeoff, and more.Tay Keith, London On Da Track, Lex Luger, JWhite Did It, and Zaytoven are among the LP’s producers.

During an interview with Complex, the prolific rapper explained why he believes he’s released more than 100 albums since 2005. “It’s easy for me to rap and record. So I just like to make the music and share the music. As a fan of music, I wish artists I liked would drop more albums,” he said.

“It’s like I’m eager to share it,” he went on. “I wanna show it off. I don’t want to hold it on my computer. It ain’t helping nobody on the computer…Most artists, it takes them two years to make an album. I make an album in one day.”

Listen to his latest LP below.

G-Eazy — Scary Nights

G-Eazy gleams with a Halloween theme on Scary Nights. Two years after dropping The Beautiful & Damned, Young Gerald returns with an eight-song project, that arrives just in time for the spooky season.

The Bay Area MC led the way with his Gunna-assisted single, “I Wanna Rock.” However, he also tapped some other familiar faces for this offering, including French Montana and Moneybagg Yo on “Full Time Cappers,” and Miguel and The Game on “Demons & Angels.” Dex Lauper adds his sauce on “Kids.”

This could be a taste of things to come from G. “Sooooo much new music on the way,” he recently tweeted. “Been workin harder than ever this year can’t wait for the world to hear it.” Earlier this year, he also teased an album during an interview with EW. “I have a bunch of new music coming out for the new year and then I have a new album that I’m almost finished with, so very excited about that,” he said.

Eazy, who appeared in the film Hustlers, has also been diving into his vaults. Fans heard glimpses into his past with this year’s B-Sides project, featuring collaborations with E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Nef the Pharaoh.

Stream Scary Nights below.

Kash Doll — Stacked

After building up a buzz, Kash Doll unleashes her highly-anticipated debut album, Stacked. The 17-track project lives up to its name with a stacked lineup of guests, including Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Trey Songz, Summer Walker, and more.

Boasting production from Take a Daytrip, Soundz, and FKi 1st, among others, Kash Doll takes center stage. In fact, the Detroit rapper gets extremely personal right from the opening track, “KD Diary.” “Ever since I was a seed, I ain’t got nothin’ free,” she raps on the track. “Pops died on my B-Day ‘fore I knew how to speak / I’m the oldest of six, they countin’ on me / Had to get in these streets, just to eat for a week / Punchin’ in from the a.m. soon as I hit sixteen / Walk a mile in my shoes, you can never see me.”

Doll recently beamed about the anxiously awaited LP’s release. “I’m so happy to be free,” she exclaimed on social media. “I’m so happy for the world to get to know who I am.” Get to know Kash Doll below.

Benny The Butcher & Smoke DZA — Statute of Limitations

Benny The Butcher released The Plugs I Met earlier this year. Smoke DZA dropped Uptown and Baconeggandtrees in recent months. But that isn’t stopping The Butcher and The Kushed God from releasing new material as a duo with Statute of Limitations, a new 6-song EP produced entirely by Pete Rock.

Over Soul Brother #1’s production, Benny and DZA offer their celebrated bars. The Butcher’s Griselda brethren Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn provide guest vocals on separate tracks while Styles P joins the party on “Smoked and Butchered.”

As one might expect, Benny and DZA reflect on drugs throughout the new effort. “Reporting live from the streets, fly as can be,” DZA rhymes on “Drug Rap.” “Thank God for drug rap.” On “Toast,” Benny adds: “Y’all talk dope, but y’all all broke…Last month, I hit a number I never saw off dope.”

To go along with this, Benny, Westside, and Conway also released “Dr. Bird’s,” a single off their forthcoming Shady Records group project What Would Chinegun Do, which they are releasing as Griselda. “What would Chinegun do?” Benny asks on the track. “I’m still thinking militant.”

Stream Statute of Limitations and “Dr. Bird’s” below.

Melii — Motions

Melii wastes no time. Just months after dropping phAses, the New York rapper-singer unleashes a brand new project with MOTIONS. It’s a short and sweet release, featuring 7 songs and clocking in under 20 minutes.

No majors collabs here. Gyptian is the EP’s lone credited guest. Meanwhile, Murda Beatz, Cardiak, London On Da Track, OG Parker, and Power are among the EP’s producers. Melii uses the track to break down her current lifestyle. “I’ve been out in L.A. / Things been getting kind of crazy,” she sings on the closer, “LA.”

Getting personal is nothing new for Melii. She recently explained how songwriting has been cathartic in her career during an interview with Galore. “Writing to me is therapeutic, it’s like writing in a journal for me and my songs are my stories that I tell,” she said. “I get inspiration from everywhere when I write.”

Stream MOTIONS below.