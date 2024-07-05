BLACK WATCH: (7.5.24) ‘Queenie,’ ‘Supacell’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Cassius Team is back with another Black Watch to keep you on point for the long holiday weekend. Our recommended streaming shows and films will keep you engaged in that AC—it’s hot out there.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Supacell – Netflix

“When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it’s down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves,” reads the Netflix description. They buried the lede since those “ordinary South Londoners” happen to all be Black episode. Our only beef is…just six episodes? There better be a Season 2, expeditiously. The show was created by renowned British rapper aka Andrew Onwubolu MBE who is also a record producer, screenwriter and film director from Deptford, London—and he’s down with Roc Nation.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Queenie – Hulu

Based on Candice Carty-Williams’ bestselling novel from 2019, the show follows Queenie, a mid-20s Jamaican Brit living in South London. After a messy breakup with her longtime boyfriend, she finds herself in the midst of a quarter-life crisis and sets out to do some self-discovery—and all the situationships, work (and family) drama, that comes with it. Watch the coming-of-age tale on Hulu now.—Bruce Goodwin II

Evil – Paramount+

Evil stars Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Katja Herbers (Westworld), with Colter playing the role of David Acosta, a devout Catholic training to join the seminary, and Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard. The premise of Evil pairs Dr. Herbers, a forensic psychologist who doesn’t believe in demons with Acosta, a true believer who hires Dr. Bouchard and her partner Ben Shakir (played by Aasif Mandvi) to investigate a series of supernatural events. The series began on CBS before moving exclusively to Paramount+ and is a bone-chilling example of psychological horror done right with splashes of humor. Colter shines as Acosta and Herbers is awesome in her scenes. Keep the lights on. —D.L. Chandler