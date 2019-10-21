Nas Says “I’m Done” When It Comes To Celebrating Illmatic

Nas is a name that holds respect in the rap game. Most people would agree he is a top 10 artist, but I’m not sure the younger ears of rap and hip hop have listened to agree with that.

Nas is largely known for his first studio album Illmatic, and his notable beef with Jay-Z, both of which took place over 10 years ago. Since his debut album Illmatic Nas has released 10 albums, none of which have even come close to the public success Illmatic has experienced.

As a result, 25 years later, Illmatic is still being celebrated as one of the best rap albums of all time, and a large part of Nas’ catalog is unrecognized by the younger ears in rap.

Nas thinks it’s time to put a stop to it all.

“Twenty-five years is a lifetime. So I did another Symphony Orchestra show for Illmatic this year; I got another plaque for it. I’m very grateful—it’s so crazy—but to celebrate one album when I’ve made over 10, all the things I’ve worked on—and I’ve been working for so long—to celebrate one album over all else is corny to me,” he told Haute Living. “I don’t want to celebrate another Illmatic anything. I’m done. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for appreciating that record, but it’s over.”

Nas also made note that he is interested in taking up hobbies outside of making music. Despite his announcement that he would be releasing a third and fourth volume of The Lost Tapes series, Nas wants to dip into entrepreneurship.

“Maybe I’ll open a new level bookstore, maybe I’ll do Broadway,” Nas said. “I do three things at a time; that’s how I live. The next three things I do, I hope they’re more exciting than anything that I’ve ever done.”

Wanting to put his best project behind him will be difficult, but if he is able to capture that energy he placed into the historic album, into his next endeavors, he should be able to replicate the success he had.