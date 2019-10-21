Watch DaBaby Show Some Compassion To A Struggling Mom & Her Start-Up Business

We already know DaBaby for being a fire lyricist, but it turns out he’s a pretty solid dude too.

Last week, a struggling mom attended the up-and-coming rapper‘s pop-up shop in Atlanta and when she introduced herself to DaBaby, he immediately did what he could to help. Not only did he pull $1K out of his pocket and hand it over to 23-year-old Amanda Rose, who’s been living out of her car with her son, he promoted her business on Instagram — and now, business is booming!

Since DaBaby pimped Amanda Rose’s beanie biz on Instagram, following a chance meeting at his pop-up shop in Atlanta, the 23-year-old mom tells us she’s received over 4,000 orders for her handmade hats,” TMZ states, adding “DaBaby’s clout is pretty enormous … Amanda tells us before getting the rapper’s endorsement, she was barely making ends meet with 3 to 4 orders per month.”In the clip posted to DaBaby’s IGTV, viewers were informed that Amanda waited three hours with her kid for the chance to meet the rapper. “It took a lot for me to come here,” she said once they finally got to meet.

Watch the video just above and buy one off of Amanda’s Lovely Stitching beanies here.