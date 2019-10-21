After the Music Exec Signed Over His Life Rights, Is Ray J Trying To Help Suge Knight Bring Death Row Records Back?

Suge Knight might be doing a bid for quite literally murdering someone, but make no mistake, he’s still got money on his mind.

According to a new report, the notorious music exec is hoping his longtime friend Ray J can help him cash in on his likeness. “Sources close to the former Death Row Records boss tell TMZ … he’s signed over his life rights to Ray, with the expectation he’ll make the right decisions with Suge’s story and make some money for him and his family while he’s behind bars. We’re told Knight’s been friends with Ray J for decades and trusts his business acumen and ability to choose the right projects for film, TV, book publications and more,” TMZ states.