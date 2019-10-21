HomeRecent

After the Music Exec Signed Over His Life Rights, Is Ray J Trying To Help Suge Knight Bring Death Row Records Back?

Recent 10.21.19

Marion "Suge" Knight Sentencing

Source: Pool / Getty

Suge Knight might be doing a bid for quite literally murdering someone, but make no mistake, he’s still got money on his mind. 

According to a new report, the notorious music exec is hoping his longtime friend Ray J can help him cash in on his likeness. “Sources close to the former Death Row Records boss tell TMZ … he’s signed over his life rights to Ray, with the expectation he’ll make the right decisions with Suge’s story and make some money for him and his family while he’s behind bars. We’re told Knight’s been friends with Ray J for decades and trusts his business acumen and ability to choose the right projects for film, TV, book publications and more,” TMZ states. 

Apparently, Suge is also hoping to bring his old record label back
“Our sources say a documentary on Suge and his famous record label is already being developed … as well as a project about Tupac Shakur and there are discussions of bringing Death Row back. On the latter, we’re told it’s a longshot that would require additional investors … but Suge’s letting Ray take the reins on exploring the venture,” TMZ continues.Ray J is a known hustler in several industries, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s somehow able to make a few bucks on Suge’s behalf. In the meantime, the convict will be locked away for ten years minimum.
nl , Ray J , suge knight

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close