Kanye West Donates $1 Million Donate To Prison Reform Charities For Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

Earlier this week, a donation in Kanye West‘s name didn’t go as planned, but the second attempt went a lot better.

Today Kim Kardashian West celebrates her 39th birthday, and what do you get a millionaire who literally has anything they could ever want? Easy, you just don’t get them much and offer up something more thoughtful instead.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [gave] me the most amazing bags,” Kim wrote in a tweet. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

Kardashian posted an accompanying photo that said, “A donation of $1 million has been made in your name. By Kanye, North, Saint, Chi and Psalm West to the following Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative Anti-Recidivism Coalition.”

Lately, Kardashian been quite the criminal justice advocate as she convinced President Trump to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence back in June after she was convicted for her involvement in a Memphis cocaine-trafficking organization. Soon after she connected with Chris Young, another prisoner serving life on drug charges.

“It started with Ms. Alice, but looking at her and seeing the faces and learning the stories of the men and women I’ve met inside prisons I knew I couldn’t stop at just one,” Kardashian tweeted last September. “It’s time for REAL systemic change.”

Ye also stunted by having her favorite Armenian restuarant cater her party and suprised her a “beignet truck and churro stand.”