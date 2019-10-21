Kanye West’s Often Delayed Album, ‘Jesus Is King’ Now Has A Release Date

Finally, Kanye West’s album Jesus Is King has a release date. It looks like the “born again” rapper is finally done tinkering with the forthcoming album. Ye hopped back on his Twitter account to announce himself that the album will arrive on October 25, the same day when his IMAX film will hit theaters. So he claims.

Since the album’s existence was first revealed, the project has seen it get its wig pushed back multiple times much to the dismay of Yeezites everywhere. Jesus Is King was initially was supposed to be released to the masses on September 27. Yeezy previewed it in Detroit alongside the film during his Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience. His new “A&R,” Kim Kardashian announced that same night that Jesus Is King will be coming September 29, the same day of his NYC listening event. Like the rapture — which is notoriously incorrectly forecasted — the albums didn’t arrive.

The announcement of the film’s arrival pretty much gave us a good idea of the album’s release, which has been delayed due to Kanye “perfecting” it. Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Kanye’s new white pastor, Adam Tyson, mentioning in an interview the Chicago rapper has considered stepping away from rap music. Ye feel’s the genre has gone down the dark past and now belongs to Satan himself.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap. I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.'”

Well, if this is true, it’s right on par with the claims Kanye made during his Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience in Chicago. He revealed to attendees that he is entirely ditching secular music and will be making gospel and religion a focal point of his tunes. All we ask is you promise Yeezy?