The Big Baller Brand Website Is Officially Dead

This past summer, things took a turn for the worst in regards to the Big Baller Brand.

Ever since it was revealed that BBB co-founder Alan Foster stole $1.5 million from Lavar’s oldest son, Lonzo Ball, things have been in question.

Since the revelation, Lonzo has covered his BBB tattoo, and he along with his younger brothers have all ditched any affiliations with the scarred brand. Lonzo and Lamelo, both who had signature shoes with the company, have ditched their sneakers.

The latest news comes as almost the nail in the coffin for the brand, their official website has been changed. When you make an attempt to go to the Big Baller Brand website, you are now instead redirected to Alan Foster’s personal website.

Check it out here.

The site now forwards to the Baller Financial Network, which was created by Alan Foster himself, and touts his experiences, and business acumen, and network he built while working with Lonzo and Lavar.

Since the news broke out, Foster has been painted as the bad guy. But he has filed a counter lawsuit that claims Lavar embezzled $2.5 million from Big Baller Brand to finance his luxurious lifestyle. Foster also makes claims that he loaned the Ball family upwards of $130,000 to cover Lonzo’s living expenses while he was at UCLA.

This situation continues to get messier and messier, meanwhile Lonzo made his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans last night.