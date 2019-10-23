50 Cent To Share The Secrets To His Success In New Book ‘Hustler Harder, Hustler Smarter’

50 Cent has so many hustles it’s hard to keep up at this point, but it seems the entertainer and businessman doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

As a follow-up to The 50th Law, co-authored by the rapper and Robert Greene, 50 Cent will be releasing a second book titled Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. Here is a quick synopsis:

“In his early twenties Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent rose to the heights of fame and power in the cutthroat music business. A decade ago the multi-platinum selling rap artist decided to pivot. His ability to adapt to change was demonstrated when he became the executive producer and star of Power, a high-octane, gripping crime drama centered around a drug kingpin’s family. The series quickly became ‘appointment’ television, leading to Jackson inking a four-year, $150 million contract with the Starz network―the most lucrative deal in premium cable history. Now, in his most personal book, Jackson shakes up the self-help category with his unique, cutting-edge lessons and hard-earned advice on embracing change. Where The 50th Law tells readers ‘fear nothing and you shall succeed,’ Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter builds on this message, combining it with Jackson’s street smarts and hard-learned corporate savvy to help readers successfully achieve their own comeback―and to learn to flow with the changes that disrupt their own lives.”

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter is available for pre-order now. Click here to secure your copy, plus some BTS footage of 50 shooting the cover up top.